MicroStrategy’s (MSTR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1,810.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MSTR. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised MicroStrategy to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark started coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set a buy rating and a $990.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,074.00.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $1,704.56 on Thursday. MicroStrategy has a fifty-two week low of $255.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,999.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 2.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,014.10 and a 200 day moving average of $660.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $124.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.90 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 42.81% and a net margin of 86.47%.

In other MicroStrategy news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.32, for a total value of $248,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,227.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.35, for a total value of $2,266,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,396 shares of company stock valued at $87,014,015. Corporate insiders own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,558,897 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $984,631,000 after buying an additional 4,858 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,151,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $727,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 622,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,949,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 226,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,297,000 after purchasing an additional 54,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,679,000 after buying an additional 31,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

