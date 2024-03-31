Meridian Financial Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,501 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 3.4% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.81 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $44.12 and a one year high of $54.47.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.4273 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

