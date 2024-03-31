Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.43

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.43 and traded as high as $2.48. Kirkland’s shares last traded at $2.41, with a volume of 126,702 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on KIRK

Kirkland’s Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Kirkland’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.