Kinross Gold (TSE:K) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.33

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.33 and traded as high as C$8.33. Kinross Gold shares last traded at C$8.31, with a volume of 5,435,550 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.54, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of C$1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.24 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.433038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. In other news, Senior Officer Kathleen M. Grandy sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$130,860.00. Also, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total value of C$64,176.00. Insiders have sold a total of 143,621 shares of company stock worth $893,873 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.