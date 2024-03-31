iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up 0.8% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.8% in the third quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $179.11 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.29.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.