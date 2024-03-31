iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Raised by Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 133,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.3% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $14,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.16. The stock has a market cap of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

