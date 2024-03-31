iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s 4th Largest Position

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,133 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 9.2% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.85. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

