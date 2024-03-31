Greif (NYSE:GEF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.11

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $65.11 and traded as high as $69.31. Greif shares last traded at $69.05, with a volume of 277,089 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research note on Thursday, December 7th.

Greif Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.09.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. Greif’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Greif, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.99%.

Insider Transactions at Greif

In related news, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill purchased 745 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.12 per share, for a total transaction of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,211.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 2,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $130,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,392 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,501.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Anthony John Krabill purchased 745 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.12 per share, with a total value of $47,024.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the treasurer now directly owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,211.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 35,202 shares of company stock worth $2,332,331 and sold 6,000 shares worth $384,620. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Greif

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Greif by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 537,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,045,000 after buying an additional 25,424 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,853,000 after buying an additional 15,169 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Greif by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 281,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,669,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Greif by 16.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

