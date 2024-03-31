Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL) Trading 5.7% Higher

Franklin Wireless Corp. (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99. 36,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 24,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Franklin Wireless Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 million, a PE ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 0.07.

Franklin Wireless (NASDAQ:FKWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.85 million during the quarter. Franklin Wireless had a negative return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.03%.

About Franklin Wireless

Franklin Wireless Corp. provides integrated wireless solutions. The company's products include 5G/4G wireless broadband products, such as wi-fi mobile hotspot, fixed wireless routers, and enterprise gateway CPE; and IoT tracking and connected devices, including smart IoT tracking device, connected car, and home phone connect.

