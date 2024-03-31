Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.45.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 5,152 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total value of $636,375.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,233.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas V. Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.11, for a total transaction of $2,462,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,459,919.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,016,089 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a 1-year low of $76.30 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.98.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Floor & Decor will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories, and commercial surfaces seller in Georgia. The company offers tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative accessories, wall tiles, and installation materials and tools; and vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, and bathroom lighting.

