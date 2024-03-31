First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $26.54

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.54 and traded as high as $27.67. First Interstate BancSystem shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 925,023 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIBK. TheStreet cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $252.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

First Interstate BancSystem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from First Interstate BancSystem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is presently 75.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Lorrie F. Asker sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $50,042.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,979.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristina Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.83, for a total transaction of $69,999.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,684.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,531 shares of company stock valued at $197,645 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,180,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after buying an additional 533,293 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $320,287,000 after buying an additional 3,311,462 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,451,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,907,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,691,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,936,000 after buying an additional 118,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,453,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,704,000 after buying an additional 1,449,219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Further Reading

