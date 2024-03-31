Evercore ISI Raises Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target to $40.00

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.72.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

FITB opened at $37.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.26. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.46 and a 12 month high of $37.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.89 and a 200 day moving average of $30.84.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 18.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $181,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 139,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 737,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,551,000 after purchasing an additional 269,152 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,860,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,413,000 after purchasing an additional 393,937 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 671,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 591,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after acquiring an additional 85,981 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 675,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,559,000 after acquiring an additional 555,375 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

