DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) Earns Neutral Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DURECT from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.82. DURECT has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $7.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,243,592 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after acquiring an additional 225,402 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 2,022.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,421,646 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,977,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 52,255 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,500,278 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 588,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DURECT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,763,000. 28.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops larsucosterol (DUR-928), an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid metabolism, stress and inflammatory responses, and cell death and survival to treat alcohol-associated hepatitis, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

