DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.53

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.53 and traded as high as $11.51. DHT shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 1,463,412 shares changing hands.
DHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of DHT from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.
DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. DHT had a net margin of 28.78% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $94.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. DHT’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in DHT in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in DHT by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in DHT by 3,696.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in DHT in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in DHT by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,178 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.
DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 16, 2023, it had a fleet of 23 very large crude carriers. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
