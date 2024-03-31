Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Buys 573 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $5,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GBIL. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the third quarter worth about $63,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.95. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.3959 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF’s previous dividend of $0.39.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

