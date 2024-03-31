Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 58,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $182.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $149.67 and a 1-year high of $183.52. The company has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

