Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF makes up 1.7% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 71.5% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

