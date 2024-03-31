Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 2,177 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,417 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for 1.5% of Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $7,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $47.89 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.48.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

