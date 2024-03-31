Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.18.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $123.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $127.06 and a 200-day moving average of $112.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,030.00 and a beta of 1.17. Datadog has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.28%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total transaction of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Datadog news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.10, for a total value of $17,171,885.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 247,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,414,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at $38,825,916.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 816,027 shares of company stock valued at $102,761,314. 14.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 743.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datadog

(Get Free Report

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.