Corner Growth Acquisition (NASDAQ:COOL) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.86

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.86 and traded as high as $11.00. Corner Growth Acquisition shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 1,039 shares traded.

Corner Growth Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 855.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 18,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter worth $225,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth $246,000. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

