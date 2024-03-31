Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Raised to $225.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $196.00.

Clean Harbors Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE CLH opened at $201.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $129.70 and a 1-year high of $202.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.78 and a 200-day moving average of $171.72. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97 and a beta of 1.23.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 7,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.07, for a total transaction of $1,591,763.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,502,193.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,185 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,554 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $114,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $66,014,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,406,000 after buying an additional 270,009 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $43,440,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter valued at about $30,737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

