CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Sells 54,022 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 1.1% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 143,800 shares during the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 246,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,224,000 after acquiring an additional 102,215 shares during the period. Frontier Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC now owns 35,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 15,425 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 241,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.94. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $58.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2019 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.