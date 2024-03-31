CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $155.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $147.88 and its 200 day moving average is $140.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

