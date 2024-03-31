CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $337.05 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $236.87 and a one year high of $340.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $327.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $299.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

