CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
