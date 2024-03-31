CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.3% of CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. CJM Wealth Advisers Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.64 and its 200-day moving average is $46.38. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $50.36. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.