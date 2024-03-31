Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $28.80

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.80 and traded as high as $38.50. Chefs’ Warehouse shares last traded at $37.66, with a volume of 220,135 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Chefs’ Warehouse

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,632,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 61,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 49,080 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $743,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 408,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after acquiring an additional 131,479 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chefs’ Warehouse

(Get Free Report)

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.