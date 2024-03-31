Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX)

Chardan Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Metagenomi (NASDAQ:MGX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGX. TD Cowen began coverage on Metagenomi in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Metagenomi in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Metagenomi has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Shares of MGX opened at $10.55 on Thursday. Metagenomi has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $12.74.

In other Metagenomi news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Metagenomi

Metagenomi, Inc, a gene editing biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for patients using metagenomics-derived genome editing toolbox in the United States. The company's genome editing toolbox includes programmable nucleases, base editors, and RNA and DNA-mediated integration systems, such as prime editing systems and clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeat-associated transposases.

