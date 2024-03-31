Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.86

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as high as $9.52. Carrols Restaurant Group shares last traded at $9.51, with a volume of 1,910,837 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on TAST. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.87.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.73 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth $6,506,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 5,058.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after buying an additional 716,590 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,913,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates restaurants in the United States. It operates quick service restaurants as a franchisee under the Burger King and Popeyes brands in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

