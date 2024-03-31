Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP) Receives C$116.38 Consensus PT from Analysts

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$116.75.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$116.00 to C$121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$117.00 to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$107.00 to C$112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE CP opened at C$119.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$111.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$115.58 and a 200 day moving average of C$106.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.85, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$123.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.3455344 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

In related news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total transaction of C$2,374,638.67. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 27,505 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$2,374,638.67. Also, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 7,828 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.91, for a total value of C$930,859.57. Insiders sold a total of 37,833 shares of company stock worth $3,612,023 over the last 90 days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

