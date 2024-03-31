Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $7.67

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (TSE:CF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.67 and traded as high as C$8.91. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at C$8.90, with a volume of 191,000 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.29.

Canaccord Genuity Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$909.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.67.

Canaccord Genuity Group (TSE:CF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.07. Canaccord Genuity Group had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of C$389.14 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. will post 1.020214 EPS for the current year.

Canaccord Genuity Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Canaccord Genuity Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -113.33%.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

