Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HIVE. HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

Get HIVE Digital Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on HIVE

HIVE Digital Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

HIVE Digital Technologies stock opened at $3.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $355.37 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 3.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47. HIVE Digital Technologies has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $31.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative net margin of 57.15% and a negative return on equity of 34.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of HIVE Digital Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIVE. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 2.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,918,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,989,000 after purchasing an additional 80,788 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 8,288.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 2,096,142 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 524,613 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in HIVE Digital Technologies by 217.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 893,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 972,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 468,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HIVE Digital Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.