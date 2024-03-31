Brokerages Set MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Target Price at $449.67

Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nineteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $449.85.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDB shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $435.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

MDB stock opened at $358.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of -144.61 and a beta of 1.24. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $198.72 and a 12 month high of $509.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $414.58 and its 200 day moving average is $389.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $458.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.99 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 16.22% and a negative net margin of 10.49%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -2.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total transaction of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.84, for a total value of $4,698,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,351,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MongoDB by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

