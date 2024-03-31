Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.93

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$12.93 and traded as high as C$14.00. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services shares last traded at C$13.97, with a volume of 8,844 shares changing hands.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Trading Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$132.44 million, a PE ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.93.

Get Bridgemarq Real Estate Services alerts:

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.62%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 190.14%.

About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgemarq Real Estate Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.