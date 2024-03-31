BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.65

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.65 and traded as high as $3.30. BRF shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 2,679,845 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRF presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

BRF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Brf S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BRF by 62.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,902,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357,987 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 29.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 15,018 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of BRF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 360,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 51,454 shares during the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the third quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRF in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

About BRF

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Articles

