BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Receives $42.66 Average Price Target from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.66.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BP. Scotiabank lifted their target price on BP from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on BP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on BP from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $37.68 on Tuesday. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $106.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.68.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $52.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 billion. BP had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BP will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.4362 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 33.79%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BP. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BP during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of BP in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

