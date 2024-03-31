BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF) Plans Dividend of $0.24

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2431 per share on Friday, April 5th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF stock opened at $37.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.16. The company has a market cap of $9.30 million, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.53. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $37.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYF – Free Report) by 101.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,384 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 30.61% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Financial & REIT Sector ETF Company Profile

The BondBloxx US High Yield Financial & REIT Sector ETF (XHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the financial and REIT sector.

