Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.41

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $14.35. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 50,740 shares trading hands.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%.
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile
Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
