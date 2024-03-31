Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.41

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.41 and traded as high as $14.35. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $14.33, with a volume of 50,740 shares trading hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.42.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the third quarter worth $41,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter worth $127,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 382.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

