Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $13.78

Shares of Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.78 and traded as high as C$18.85. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$18.64, with a volume of 59,287 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$17.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. CIBC cut shares of Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.06.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.05. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The business had revenue of C$792.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$722.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.7858491 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, and institutional, and infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

