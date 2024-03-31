Benchmark Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 667.9% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 225,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $259.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.66. The company has a market cap of $366.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $198.61 and a 12-month high of $261.07.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

