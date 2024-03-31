Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.59

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.59 and traded as high as $29.79. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $29.62, with a volume of 214,582 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLX

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $77.79 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s payout ratio is 43.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $488,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.47% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.

(Get Free Report)

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.