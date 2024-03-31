Analysts Set Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) PT at $449.58

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $449.58.

LII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lennox International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennox International from $410.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens raised shares of Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

Get Lennox International alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on LII

Lennox International Stock Performance

LII stock opened at $488.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 29.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.03. Lennox International has a 12-month low of $232.00 and a 12-month high of $501.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $459.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.50.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Lennox International had a return on equity of 671.77% and a net margin of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lennox International

In other news, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total value of $875,667.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph William Reitmeier sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.48, for a total value of $909,956.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,566,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.59, for a total transaction of $875,667.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,692,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Tobam grew its stake in Lennox International by 1,640.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 87 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Lennox International during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennox International Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The Home Comfort Solutions segment provides furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, indoor air quality equipment, comfort control products, and replacement parts and supplies; residential heating, ventilation, cooling equipment, and air conditioning; and evaporator coils and unit heaters under Lennox, Dave Lennox Signature Collection, Armstrong Air, Ducane, AirEase, Concord, MagicPak, Advanced Distributor Products, Allied, Elite Series, Merit Series, Comfort Sync, Healthy Climate, iComfort, ComfortSense, and Lennox Stores name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.