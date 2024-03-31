Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $46.09

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$46.09 and traded as high as C$52.95. Altus Group shares last traded at C$51.88, with a volume of 94,474 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$51.50 to C$52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Cormark upgraded shares of Altus Group from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.72.

Altus Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.82, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.01.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$192.55 million. Altus Group had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 1.32%. Equities analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 2.0802096 EPS for the current year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Insider Activity at Altus Group

In related news, Director Alex Probyn sold 11,087 shares of Altus Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.84, for a total value of C$574,750.08. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

