Altisource Asset Management (NYSE:AAMC) Shares Down 5.5%

Altisource Asset Management Co. (NYSE:AAMC – Get Free Report) dropped 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 716 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 7,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Altisource Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $9.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Altisource Asset Management by 1,181.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC acquired a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

