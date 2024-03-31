Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $68.29

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$68.29 and traded as high as C$80.93. Agnico Eagle Mines shares last traded at C$80.77, with a volume of 1,835,932 shares traded.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$97.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$82.86.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$69.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$68.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32. The stock has a market cap of C$40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C$0.13. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of C$2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.3342094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.96%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

