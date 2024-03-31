Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.28

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$54.28 and traded as high as C$63.07. Ag Growth International shares last traded at C$61.36, with a volume of 36,888 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AFN. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$81.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$58.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.25. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.32.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.08 by C$0.62. The firm had revenue of C$379.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$414.68 million. Ag Growth International had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 23.61%. On average, analysts forecast that Ag Growth International Inc. will post 5.8913858 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

