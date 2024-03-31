Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,130 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,130 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 2,900.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.47. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.04 and a 1-year high of $100.74.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

