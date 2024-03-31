Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Invests $478,000 in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,812,489,000 after buying an additional 953,293,870 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 73,231,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,712,472,000 after acquiring an additional 895,629 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEFA opened at $74.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.31.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

