Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM)

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIM. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.5% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 37,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,016 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 211,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 30,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IIM stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $9.94 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.32.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

