ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.64 and traded as high as $5.68. ACCO Brands shares last traded at $5.61, with a volume of 793,796 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACCO. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Get ACCO Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACCO

ACCO Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $532.55 million, a PE ratio of -23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.37 million. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is -125.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,149,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after acquiring an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Free Report)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.