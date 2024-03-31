Abacus Planning Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $188.59. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.